Swings of a Spartan

Emma Kull, Staff photographer October 8, 2025
IMG_0395
Emma Kull
Walking up and into the tee box, Jessa Davis begins to position her ball on the tee and looks out toward the next hole, which is located down the hill. She took her swing and moved on to the following hole.

The girls golf team made their way to Whitmore Country Club for their first match on August 29 against Howell and Liberty high school. Although the team made it through all 18 holes they still took home a loss. Each player stepped into the t-box and took their shot. Junior Jessa Davis has been playing golf for two years and enjoys playing in tournaments and matches especially when she’s with her friends. Before Davis takes her swing she will make sure she is standing correctly and the club is in the correct position before hitting the ball. Golf is more than just a game for Jessa, she explains it’s also a way to connect with her family.

 

“My biggest inspiration is my brother in law,” Davis said “he plays golf and I have learned a lot from him.”

 

Despite the loss, the girls golf team is in hopes for a better start to the season next year.

