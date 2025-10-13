Rally for the Finale

Gallery • 12 Photos Anna Shi Senior Brianna Lewis winds up to receive the ball, her eyes locked on the oncoming serve. A moment later, she swings with full force and starts the rally against the Francis Howell Vikings off strong.

As the 2025-2026 tennis season came to a close, the JV girls tennis team gave it their all at their final match. On Sept. 30, the Spartans faced off against the Francis Howell Vikings. Throughout the year, the team has demonstrated consistent improvement and has grown stronger after every match. Finishing the season with a record of 9-3, the girls’ performance showcased the hard work and dedication that defined their success. Each player’s effort contributed to the season, creating a memorable year with lasting accomplishments. Junior Savannah Meissbach reflected upon the triumphant season.

“Everyone just likes to have fun, and it’s just fun to be around the environment. I was just looking at my record. I only lost one match, so that’s good,” said Meissbach. “Most people won most of their matches. I just reflected on that, and.. I guess, just practice for next season.”