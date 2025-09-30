The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

Double Determination

Byline photo of Rachael Latzel
Rachael Latzel, Photo Assignments EditorSeptember 30, 2025
IMG_0378
Rachael Latzel
Senior Brianna Lewis waits patiently at the serving line of the court. She analyzes her opponents’ next move as she readjusts her grip on her racquet.

Throughout the season, doubles partners are determined mostly by rank on the team as well as skills. Often, when the girls are matched up, the two stay together for a while because they advance with each other or work well as a duo. The Spartans competed in an intense JV doubles tournament between several different schools in their district and outside on Sept. 20. For the past several years, the girls have won the overall first place trophy in the tournament as well as this year. The duos worked hard together to overcome the obstacles in their way during their matches, such as poor line calls and sportsmanship difficulties. Senior Brianna Lewis explains why her friend, senior Emily Knibb, is her favorite doubles partner during matches.

“We have played together [since] sophomore year,” Lewis said. “It’s just fun, we both know how to play with each other and communicate.”

The JV girls are coming up on their final matches, with their final chance to compete being Sept. 30 against Francis Howell. Varsity girls still have time to compete, their district matches take place on Oct. 6-7.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Fall Sports
After assisting his team sophomore Trevor Bourquin runs down towards the ball, sweat beading on his face after a long sprint for the ball.
Shooting through the Season
Senior Dominic Gianino sends the ball to teammates in the midfield to create an attack. Dominic is versatile and can play Defender or Midfielder.
Effort Shows
Sophomore Amelia Krause bumps the ball to the teams setter Ava Gordils as the ref watches. During this game frustrations with the reffing started to lower morale of the team.
A Call Away
More in Galleries
While Charlotte Fischer jumps and tips the ball over the net, sophomore Bella Hutchinson covers her in her ready position if the opponents block it. This is commitment for Bella to help Charlotte.
Effort in Every Play
After receiving the call from her coach, Savanna Cohen looks at her wrist. Each player wears a wristband that tells them how to carry out the called play.
Under the Lights
Before the game, senior Dominic Gianino places his left hand on his teammate’s shoulder and the other over his heart during the national anthem. Soon after, the Spartan soccer team will face off against the Marquette Mustangs.
Hands Over Hearts, Eyes on Victory
More in Girls Tennis
While Mingus Babbard starts her match off with a serve, she looks at the ball to have perfect precession with where the ball goes. After she hits the ball the rally starts.
Strength of Serves
Expertly posed, Freshman Ella Geithman is tossed into the air by her bases during the cheer performance to provide a spectacle for the audience. Geithman has been doing cheer for five years, leading up to her first high school performance.
Flying Into Fall
Sophomore Sydney Mursean looks up the lacrosse field, scanning for an open teammate. Balancing multiple sports helps Mursean explore different interests and relieve stress.
Multi-Sport Memoirs
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal