Double Determination

Senior Brianna Lewis waits patiently at the serving line of the court. She analyzes her opponents' next move as she readjusts her grip on her racquet.

Throughout the season, doubles partners are determined mostly by rank on the team as well as skills. Often, when the girls are matched up, the two stay together for a while because they advance with each other or work well as a duo. The Spartans competed in an intense JV doubles tournament between several different schools in their district and outside on Sept. 20. For the past several years, the girls have won the overall first place trophy in the tournament as well as this year. The duos worked hard together to overcome the obstacles in their way during their matches, such as poor line calls and sportsmanship difficulties. Senior Brianna Lewis explains why her friend, senior Emily Knibb, is her favorite doubles partner during matches.

“We have played together [since] sophomore year,” Lewis said. “It’s just fun, we both know how to play with each other and communicate.”

The JV girls are coming up on their final matches, with their final chance to compete being Sept. 30 against Francis Howell. Varsity girls still have time to compete, their district matches take place on Oct. 6-7.