Between The Pipes

Quinn Grabowski, Staff PhotographerNovember 13, 2025

 

Ice hockey is a fast-moving team sport that many love to watch during the winter months. For the FHC sports, although not fully sanctioned by the high school they still play under the spartan name. Last Monday, Nov. 3, the varsity hockey team played the Fort Zumwalt East Lions in an early-season game. For the Spartans, this was an important game to win as the Lions were talking bad about the team over social media. Freshman Davis Buschmann comments on how it felt to win 3-1 after what was commenced by Fort Zumwalt East. 

 

“It felt good to prove the other team wrong,” Buschmann said “Even after what they said online”. 

 

The next varsity hockey team’s game is on Nov. 13, starting at 8:30 held at Kennedy Recreation Center.



During the first quarter, freshman Davis Buschmann gazes up at his coach. The coaches pay close attention to the game and quickly give the athletes feedback and reprimands when necessary.
