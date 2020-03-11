Even before the season began, the varsity girls basketball team were the underdogs. They were undersized and overlooked, having lost star players Yani Curry and Lauren Ebert. From the very beginning, the team proved everyone wrong. With three championship wins and countless upsets, the girls made the season interesting for everyone watching. On March 6, the team faced Fort Zumwalt West in the district championship, one of only two teams they had lost to in the regular season. The game went back and forth until the last few minutes when FZW pulled ahead to win. Junior guard Gracie Stugart won’t forget the amazing things the team accomplished this season, despite having lost in districts.

“This one game that we lost does not affect our whole season at all. We went 24-3 and we did really well,” said Stugart. “We showed a lot of people that even though we were small, we were able to come out and put up a fight against good teams.”

Although the girls’ season is over, they will be training for next season over the coming months.