Chemistry on the Court

The JV boys basketball team triumphed over Timberland on Tuesday, Jan. 26 with a score of 45-32. The team came in determined to keep their winning streak going. For Junior Traveon Williams, the secret was keeping their eyes collectively on the prize.

“The team chemistry was really starting to kick in,” Williams said. “From the very beginning we were all for one and one for all.”

Riding the high of their win, the JV boys will be battling Fort Zumwalt West on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 4pm in hopes of keeping the fire going.