A Fiery Conquest

The varsity girls basketball team was triumphant in their match against Fort Zumwalt West

The team stands together as they prepare for a game.

Last night the girls basketball team faced off against Fort Zumwalt West securing a win for the Spartans. Senior Sophie Delaney was proud of the team and their efforts that resulted in this victory.

“It was a good team effort out of all the games we’ve had so far,” Delaney said. “We came out with fire and I think that’s why we won.”

The atmosphere and pressure of the game was notable but wasn’t a deterrent.

“Zumwalt West is always a difficult team to play, especially at their place, the atmosphere is pretty intense,” Delaney said. “There’s definitely a big rivalry between us, like being in the same conference is one thing, and you would think ‘Oh our biggest rival is Howell’, but Zumwalt West is our big one when it comes to rivalry.”

With Zumwalt West being a more prominent rival, senior Nikkie Crangle was elated to have beaten them this time around.

“[It was nice] to beat them after losing to them in districts,” Crangle said.

With a final score of 55 to 34, the girls basketball team was positively on fire.