Victory Over the Vikings

The varsity girls basketball team stands together with their fists raised in the air.

Tuesday Mar. 2 the varsity girls basketball team dominated in their match against Francis Howell High. They came out fighting, up 20-1 in the first half. Junior Rylee Denbow knew the team needed to be fired up right away to come out of this game with a win.

“We knew going into it that we needed to bring lots of energy and effort in order to beat Howell… and really come out fighting,” Denbow said. “We continued that momentum in the second half to beat them by 25 or so.”

With the district championship coming up, Denbow is confident if they keep this energy they can succeed.

“That was definitely what we needed to take us into the district championship,” Denbow said. “We all saw how well we can play when we play together and don’t take our foot off the gas.”

Senior Monica Anderson is also aware of the energy the team has been putting out lately.

“I would say around this time of year everything gets put into a different gear,” Anderson said. “When we play as a team we play our best.”

The unique circumstances that COVID-19 put the team through this year didn’t deter the girls from giving it their all. As the season nears its end the seniors are determined to end with a bang.

“We are putting our all into every practice and every game because it could ultimately be our last,” Anderson said. “I believe that we have it in us to go far and if we continue to play together and leave everything out on the floor then we will be successful in our postseason.”

Senior Megan Smith is also set to bring her A-game knowing this season is her last.

“I’ve made so many memories with the team and I’m preparing to leave all I got left on the court before the season is officially over,” Smith said.