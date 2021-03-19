The Last Play of the Season

Varsity boys basketball lost to Howell during districts on Tuesday March 2 at Howell High school. It was the end of the season for the boys with an ending score of 62-40. It was a good season with lots of hard work but ultimately ended in loss. Junior Megan Thompson thought they tried their best.

“I thought they tried their best and did good this year.”

This sadly was the last game of the season. Hopefully next season they can win districts.