Losing Last Minute

Madison Scott and Audrey WebbJanuary 31, 2024
Junior Sam Mueller reaches for the ball after his teammate passes it to him during the Timberland varsity basketball game.

Ending with a score of 50 to 47, the boys’ varsity basketball team competed in a very close and intense game against Timberland on Jan. 23, unfortunately coming out with a loss. Junior Sam Mueller speaks about how the team communicates on the court with one another. 

“We just make sure to keep talking to each other because if we don’t then we start losing the energy,” Mueller says. 

After such a close game, the boys are determined to come back stronger next time and get a win for the team. They will continue training and play their next game on Feb. 2 against Francis Howell North

 
