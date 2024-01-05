Trojan Tip-off

Gallery • 12 Photos Ava Breuer Charlie Renken dribbles down the court past the Troy defender in order to start the offense for the Spartans. Pushing for a highly intense game between the Spartans and Trojans.

An energized start to the freshman boys basketball season led the team to a successful ending. Playing Troy Bunchanan on Dec. 6, the Spartans took down the Trojans with a final score of 69-18. The gym was full of energy containing students and relatives to watch the first game of the season. The Spartans had a very early lead, not allowing the Trojans to score in the first period. Steal after steal, Central had a promising lead. Multisport athlete Charlie Renken commented on his goals for the team and the rest of their season and how he will stay committed.

“(During the game) I’m just focused on each play,” Renken said, “I’m looking forward to hopefully winning every game and getting better as a team.”

The team has a current record of 5-0, and are on their way to an undefeated season. Pushing to keep their winning streak alive the Spartans play Troy next Monday, Jan. 8.