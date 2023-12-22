The online home of the Central Focus

Inspiring Chants from an Encouraging Crowd

Caroline Kraft and Jackson KoziatekDecember 22, 2023
Freshman+Carter+Renken+jumps+up+as+he+reaches+for+the+basketball+after+a+throw-in+by+one+of+his+teammates.+The+Spartan+boys+worked+hard+and+earned+another+win+by+55-33+against+the+Fort+Zumwalt+West+Jaguars+on+Dec.+14.%0A
Caroline Kraft
Freshman Carter Renken jumps up as he reaches for the basketball after a throw-in by one of his teammates. The Spartan boys worked hard and earned another win by 55-33 against the Fort Zumwalt West Jaguars on Dec. 14.
IMG_0318
Gallery21 Photos
Caroline Kraft
Freshman Daniel Maher runs to the basket in front of his teammate with the ball to protect him against the opposing defenders.

During the C-team boys’ fourth basketball game, the Spartans started off strong and were able to keep a steady lead for the remainder of the game. Their game against Fort Zumwalt West on Dec. 14 was a hit for the crowd as the Spartans finished on top with 55 points against the Jaguar’s 33 points. The entire school was buzzing from multiple events that night and the crowd was jam-packed. One of the school’s new additions to the Spartans, freshman Daniel Maher, explains how the crowd’s support encourages them to keep going. 

“I think a big part of the games is the energy of the crowds,” Maher said, “When people come to our games and cheer us on then we play a lot better rather than when a game that is silent.”

As winter break starts, the boys will have time to rest from their winning streak and focus on practices and more games to come. The Spartans will travel next to the home of the Wolves at Timberland for their game on the evening of Jan. 4. 
