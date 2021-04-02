Putting in the Work

The boys tennis team lost a hard fought match against the Timberland Wolves on Tuesday, March 30, winning only two of its sets. Sophomore Tanner Jones believes that the team learned a lot and will come out better prepared in the future.

“Going in I think we felt very confident, a little worried, maybe, but not really concerned,” Jones said. “Leaving the match I feel like we definitely still have a lot of work to put in. It was kind of a reality check.”

The Spartans will next take on the Vikings of Francis Howell High School on Tuesday, April 6 with varsity at home at 3:30 p.m. and junior varsity away at the same time.