Taking a Hard Hit from East

The boys volleyball team has had a tough season this year. The loss on the scoreboard does not reflect the hard work the team has put in. The way the team works together and plays for eachother will help them continue their season with heads held high. On Thursday, April 15, the Spartans did end up a few points shy from winning against Fort Zumwalt East. Junior Will Rable thought the team played well against their tough opponent.

“[We] had some ups and downs but right now we are in a good place,” Rable said “We had a mid-season slump but now we are back on track to winning some games”

They were to play their rivals at Francis Howell High School, but the opposing program are under a quarantine.