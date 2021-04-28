A Call That Counts

On Friday, April 24th the girls lacrosse team participated in its annual Hour-A-Thon fundraiser. During this event, the players each have an hour to make phone calls and send texts seeking out donations to fund their equipment and jerseys. While the calling only lasts an hour, the donations can be made for up to a week later. Freshman Acacia Galvan enjoyed how successful her first fundraiser was as a new member of the team.

“It was simple and easy for everyone,” Galvan said. “We all had fun being together… which is always a bonus.”

By the end, the team raised over $5,000 and celebrated their success and hard work with pizza provided by the coaching staff.