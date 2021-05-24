Eyes on the Prize

Avery Ott, Staff Photographer|May 24, 2021

The+team+awaits+a+serve.+

Avery Ott

The team awaits a serve.

The Freshman Boys Volleyball Team finished out its season strong at Francis Howell North High School on Saturday, May 8th at 9 am.  Freshman Connor Layman believed from the beginning that they would come out as the champions. 

“We were confident, but it was pretty stressful,” Layman said. “We had a lot of fun and went in with a 16-0 record, so no matter what happened that day, we came in with a winning mindset.” 

The team remained undefeated and took the GAC title, anxious to see what next year brings.

 

 

IMG_0112
Gallery|12 Photos
Chloe Schwab
Connor Layman jumps to block.