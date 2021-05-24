Eyes on the Prize

The Freshman Boys Volleyball Team finished out its season strong at Francis Howell North High School on Saturday, May 8th at 9 am. Freshman Connor Layman believed from the beginning that they would come out as the champions.

“We were confident, but it was pretty stressful,” Layman said. “We had a lot of fun and went in with a 16-0 record, so no matter what happened that day, we came in with a winning mindset.”

The team remained undefeated and took the GAC title, anxious to see what next year brings.