On Tuesday, Nov. 23, the boys basketball team faced a tough match against FHN and came out on top winning the game 40-36. Junior Nick Ortinau feels like this is only the beginning of a great season for his team.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to make those bonds with my teammates and coaches,” Ortinau said. “I am also excited to see what our team can turn into and how good we will become.”

The team is set to play in a GAC tournament next week, starting Tuesday, Dec. 14.