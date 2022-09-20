Steps After Victory

Gallery | 10 Photos Senior Sabrina Brown logging in before practice starts.

FHC Spartan Esports team had practice in room 014 on Tuesday, Sept. 13th. The team was going over pre game strategies. After the team strategies were over, the team continued to practice together against online opponents. Senior Sabrina Brown likes how challenging it is to compete.

“I just wanted to make some new friends and have friends to play online with,” Brown says. ”The competition was new to me but it’s still really fun. Going over strategies is different and challenging but I still really enjoy the time with the team.”

The Spartans are currently 1-0 with a win under their belt against Francis Howell North. Their next game is against St. Dominic on Thursday, Sept. 15th. They are hoping to get the win and have a record of 2-0 and be tied for first.