Practice Makes Perfect

Similar to every other Tuesday, the percussionists of the Spartan Regiment held their rehearsal on Sept. 13th. The group continues to push forward after winning first place overall their last competition in O’Fallon Illinois. Junior Tony Valera talks about his experience as the soloist in this year’s show.

“It’s been cool to come out of my shell and find my performance energy,” Valera said. “To see small groups of people literally coming together so that I can become something bigger than myself”

At this competition the Band got 3rd place in their class. The group’s next competition will be in Bentonville Arkansas the weekend of Oct. 1st.