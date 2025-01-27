The Spartan Regiment made district history this year at the Bands of America competition. Placing 10th, they brought immense pride to the school after returning from Memphis, Tennessee. The band performed a perfected routine, recognized by the judges for their impeccable form and creativity. As well as the band, the color guard also received congratulations for their adding to the performance as a whole to make it feel more unified. This video dives into what goes into practicing for a huge competition and how they felt after coming back home.
Marching Into Memphis
Kamryn Twitty and Mallory Davie • January 27, 2025
