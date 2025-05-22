The online home of the Central Focus

Smiling Through the Sadness

Byline photo of Summer Suarez
Summer Suarez, Photo Assignments EditorMay 22, 2025
5D9A1145
Summer Suarez
Standing up after hearing her name called by the band directors, senior Tia Harlow holds her hand to her mouth as she softly cries. Harlow was a drum major during marching season and was awarded the music departmental award at Senior Awards Night.

Playing for the last time of the school year, the concert band, symphonic band and the wind ensemble performed on May 14 in the auditorium. The concert band is composed of all freshmen, whereas both the symphonic band and the wind ensemble are for sophomores through seniors. For the upperclassmen groups, each musician had to audition for their spot. 

During the concert, in between performances, all seniors were recognized for their time with the band and awards for seniors, such as scholarships, were given out. One of these scholarship recipients, senior Tia Harlow, also was awarded the music departmental award. 

“When I first found out, I was pretty excited. I feel like I’ve worked really hard this year to kind of get to that point, so it was really fun to get it,” Harlow said. 

