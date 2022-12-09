Hockey Hurray

Gallery | 10 Photos Ava Reyes Central player and Fort Zumwalt North player face off.

The varsity ice hockey club had a game against Fort Zumwalt North on Nov. 26. The game took place at the Recplex and Central won by three points. The final score of the game was 8-5. Even though Central won Fort Zumwalt North was in the lead for part of the game, though Central pulled through with the winning points. Although they won this game, sophomore Jacob Haas feels the season is not going great.

“So far not very well” Haas said, “We need to focus on playing a better team game.”

This game seems to be a start to an improved season. The game was played well and the teammates seemed to communicate nicely. We’ll see if the team continues to show improvements at the next game tonight Dec. 9.