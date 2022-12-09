Gallery | 10 Photos Makenzie Solis DECA members stand anxiously waiting for their turn to be called for their interviews.

DECA recently had a practice competition in the learning commons on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Every year, these practice competitions help prepare club members for the future by putting them in real situations and with judges and feedback with their scores. Junior Samantha Hantack looks back on this year’s “pre-comp”.

“It was very stressful at first, but once I started talking it was really good.” Hantick said.”Being prepared with what to say on the spot.”

With their competitions coming up fast, this practice competition helped many members learn how to be prepared for the real competitions.