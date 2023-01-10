New Team, Same Efforts

Gallery | 16 Photos MaryGrace Cummings Hannah Halterman loads to shoot her free throw.

The JV Girls Basketball team played the new North Point high school for the first time ever on Dec. 16. The ladies had no idea what to expect with North Point being a brand new team and did their best to prepare in practice. North Points student section was rowdy and relentless with their cheering, despite that the girls battled hard from beginning to end resulting in a good win for the team. Freshman Sam Taylor feels good about the win.

“It was a good win for us, we all worked as a team pretty well.” She said “I am hoping we just continue this with the rest of the season and stay humble with each other.”

The team will continue their season vs Zumwalt West on Jan. 11, hopefully gaining another win under their belt.