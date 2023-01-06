Freshman Girls Basketball Faces FHN

Gallery | 11 Photos Ava Reyes Sophomore Ava Breuer stands with the ball.

Playing North, the freshman girls basketball team won 24-15. The game took place at Central on Dec. 12. Because the freshman team only has 4 players some JV players stepped down to play in this game. Sophomore Lydia Nelson expresses how it is to play in the freshman’s games.

“Sometime at the beginning of the season it was [harder to play with them] just because it’s a new environment for them,” Nelson said. “But I think as we’ve all grown together, it’s a lot easier and it’s more fun to all play together.”

As the girls continue to play together they get more comfortable working as a team. Their next game will take place on Jan. 9th against Troy Buchanan.