Tough Puck

The Varsity Hockey team faced off against St.Dominic on Friday, Dec.16. The end came to a sad defeat, the final score being 6-0. The team moral was high from the start and was slowly diminished as the game continued. The team worked together as a whole and continued with confidence, not hanging their heads low early. Senior John Liebhart expresses his thoughts of the game.

“We went in to the game super cocky,” Liebhart explains. we simply got humbled.’’

Looking to improve their season our hockey team will be continuing their season with the next game being on January 21 against Chaminde.