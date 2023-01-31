Gallery | 9 Photos Bryce Cash The swim team is racing in back strokes.

With swimmers soaring through the water and divers making a splash, girls swim and dive went against Duchesne on Thursday Jan. 5th and won 117 to 38, Meredyth Krupowicz in the 200 IM, Xime Avila in the 100 fly, Dakota Lankford in the 100 free, Regina Avila in the 100 back, and Lianna Durbin in the 100 breast. All placing 1st in their meet. The swim and dive team has done amazing, because they have come together and pushed each other to beat their personal record, and learn to build as a team and as an individual, which has led them to placing 2nd at most meets. And overall they came in with a 50% win rate. Junior, Ava Schriber was excited about the meet.

“I felt amazing because that meet I had finally broken my record and dropped 10 seconds making a personal record of 7:41” Schriber said “Also getting a bloody nose was fun.”

Join the swim team this Wed. Feb. 1, at 4:00 P.M. and Thurs. Feb. 2, at 4:30 P.M. as they compete in racing towords the end at the GAC located at the recplex.