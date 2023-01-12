High Energy

Gallery | 13 Photos Aniya Sparrow Audrey Blaine wrestles the ball away from Timberland.

The Girls Varsity Basketball team has been on a roll this year, with 7 wins and 5 losses so far during the season. On Dec. 19, the girls faced off against Timberland high school on their own turf, and beat them out 33-24. The team was full of energy and so was the crowd, with everybody cheering on the team in the stands and supporting the girls. Senior Maria Trupiano expresses how that energy helped to gain them another win.

“I felt confident going into the game because we were prepared well,” Trupiano explains. “During the game we started hitting shots and gaining more energy, allowing us to pull ahead and win.”

Hopefully the team can pull off another win, as they face off against St. Dominic tonight, Jan.12, for another home game.