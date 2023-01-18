Trojan Takedown

Gallery | 26 Photos Marygrace Cummings The team breaks it down before the next half begins.

The C- Team boys basketball team were a force while playing Troy on Monday, Jan. 9. The game was well worked for with an end score of 54-13. This was an exciting game to watch with the boys shooting lots of unique and creative shots along with an unrelenting defense. Watching the team play, it was clear they had prepared for any trojan horse that may have come. Freshman Cameron Jordan was happy about the win.

“We all played as a team, we played really together and nobody played selfish,” Jordan said. “It was really nice for everyone to get in and run some offense.”

This win against the Trojans was a great win for the team to get under their belt. With hope, they will gain another win against Fort Zumwalt West tonight, Jan. 18, at home.