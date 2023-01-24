Gallery | 16 Photos Caroline Tarleton Morgan Davis attempting to pass while being blocked by the opposing team.

The Varsity girls basketball team won 43 to 38 against St. Dominic January 12. 2023. The team kept the lead early on and kept with it for the rest of the game. The girls team appreciates and are big fans of the cheer, dance and A-Band who come out to support them every game. From the atmosphere on the bench, to the cheer team, to the student section, Sophomore Morgan Davis talks about how much of an impact being apart of a supportive school helps during games.

“Whenever we’re playing good or making shots [the student section] really hypes us up along with the bench,” Davis loves playing on the team she does, “I just love being around the people… I feel connected with my teammates.”

The girls next home game is February 3, 2023 against Francis Howell North. Come out and support the girls team and be apart of the amazing game atmosphere.