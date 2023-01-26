Big Fish, Small Pond

Gallery | 15 Photos Kyly Jacobs Xime Avila is the first senior to walk through the tunnel of kickboards.

The Girls’ Swim and Dive team held their senior night and competed in a tri-meet against Holt High School and Liberty High School on Thursday, Jan. 19th. The girls first celebrated their seniors, cheering as they walked through the tunnel of kickboards. With friends and family there to cheer them on, the Spartans began their meet, placing as a close second. Senior Xime Avila relives the triumph of the night.

“It’s a cool night to celebrate the seniors and really acknowledge the work we’ve put in the past four years and how we’ve grown with each other, both as swimmers and people,” Avila says. “I feel like we have a really special group of girls this year where everyone is trying to cheer for each other, so the special night of celebration really brought everyone together.”

Congratulations to the seniors for another great year! As the season comes to a close, the girls’ bond will only continue to grow. The Spartans have only GACs and one meet until state, so come out and rally them to victory. GACs begin for the dive team on Jan. 28th, and the swim team’s take place Jan. 31st through Feb. 2nd.