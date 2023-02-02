The Big Win

Gallery | 31 Photos Aniya Sparrow Connor Casler watches the ball go into the net.

Varsity boys basketball was 0-15 for the season, up until Tues. Jan.24, after an extremely back and forth game against the Timberland Wolves, the Spartans scored within the last 30 seconds and beat the Wolves 48-47. Timberland took the lead from the beginning, while the Spartans trailed behind, but the boys ultimately caught up and kept the score even until the 4th quarter where they scored one last point to take the game. The student section was full of energy and had kept that energy going just enough for the boys to secure a win. Senior Connor Casler expresses how much this win has meant to not only him, but the entire team.

“Finally getting our first win was very relieving. We have had so many games where we were so close and then lost it at the end, “ Casler explains. “Finally being able to finish a game and win boosted not just the team, but also the school. We also had the little kids program at the game which made the win even better.”

FHC is ecstatic that the boys were able to pull out this win, and with hope they can pull out another win this Fri. Feb. 3, against Francis Howell North for the annual Coaches vs. Cancer match. Wear pink and come to support the Spartans!