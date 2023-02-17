Wrestling’s Final Hurrah
A junior varsity and freshman wrestling match against South, took place on Feb. 1. This was a close match but both levels won this game. Junior varsity won 42 to 36 and freshmen won 42 to 33. Sophomore Jack Ziegemeier explain how the wrestling season went
”[The season] went pretty well. The environment and atmosphere of it was all pretty much the same,” Ziegemier said, “We were all friends and very close to each other. It was pretty much the same as last year, just [with] some new people.”
This match was one of the last games for the junior varsity and freshman wrestling team. According to Ziegemeir the players are overall pretty happy with the 2022-2023 wrestling season.
