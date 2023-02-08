The Final Count Down

Gallery | 10 Photos Nathan Rush goes up against Howell in trying to revive the ball first.

With the crowds cheering and the scoreboard drastically changing from one number to the next. Friday Jan. 27 the boys basketball team went up against Howell and lost with the ending score being 55-25. The team has put teamwork to the test and overall the outcome didn’t come as expected. The team also has had multiple changes throughout the years, and it comes down to the team, and how they cooperate, most of them are new to the varsity team and still trying to figure things out. With the exciting night that came around senior Keith Johnson said,

“We are still in practice working hard, every day trying to get better and I feel that we are keeping an upbeat mindset and high energy for the team.” Johnson said. “Our chemistry as a team is also just not there, because we have a bunch of new players to the team.”

Join boys basketball for a home game on Fri. Feb. 1oth against Fort Zumwalt West and for their senior night.