Victory Laps

The girls’ swim team participated in their final day in the GACs competition Thursday, Feb. 2nd in order to find out which swimmers would be state-qualifiers. With high energy and even higher hopes, the girls pulled out all the stops with at least one swimmer in each of the twenty-four events. Senior Dakota Lankford captures the determination the team held as they went into the finals.

“Our team always has a lot of energy, we always go into any meet with energy and a positive attitude,” Lankford says. “Even when we know it will be a tough competition, we always try our hardest. I prepared by working hard at practice, keeping a positive mindset, and believing that I would win.”

Their hard work and perseverance earned the team one spot at the state championships. With friends and family cheering from the stands, senior Xime Avila successfully took home two medals, taking fourth in one event and first in the other. Congratulations to the girls’ swim team for an amazing season, and good luck to Xime Avila in the state championships Feb. 17th-18th.