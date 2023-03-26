Varsity Volleyball Ventures into the Season

Gallery | 10 Photos Ava Reyes Sophomore Ethyn Durhan successfully blocks the ball.

The varsity volleyball team started off the season with a Jamboree at St. Lutheran’s High school. The Jamboree took place on Mar. 13. The varsity team played against many different schools, winning some matches, and losing others. Sophomore Chase Williams expresses how he feels about the upcoming season,

“We’re optimistic [ for this season]. We’re hoping with our athleticism, and the amount of time we have to practice together every day, every week, we will be able to get better and be a true state contender this year.”

According to Williams the team has a positive outlook on the upcoming season. The boy’s next volleyball game will take place on Mar. 28 at Francis Howell High School.