A Night to Shine

After a delay of several weeks, the faculty and staff of the school honored 82 students on March 30 as part of the annual Silver Shield ceremony. Students could be selected for any reason by a faculty or staff member as long as they exemplified what it meant to that teacher to be a Spartan.

Organized by the Arete Committee in front of a packed auditorium, each student was called to the center of the auditorium stage while either Dr. Jennifer Miller or Mr. Ken Henson read a brief statement prepared by the teacher.