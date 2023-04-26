Rising in the Ranks
The varsity boys volleyball played Francis Howell on April 20. According to max-preps.com, getting the 3-0 win over Howell brought them up to No. 1 in Class 4 and No. 2 in Missouri. Freshman Braden Harton is happy with the way his team played.
“We had trouble beating a team that we are better than and Howell was the first game that we just beat them in three sets in and got the job done immediately,” Harten said
They ended up beating them 3-0 and fought for every point they got. Thursday April 27 takes on Francis Howell North at their gym at 4:30 make sure you come a show your support.
