Stealing the Show

Gallery | 14 Photos Kyly Jacobs Milo Nichols as Percy Jackson cradles a conch shell to their chest as they sing.

Approximately 6:55 pm on Thursday, April 20th, families and students alike flood into the auditorium seats. A white sheet drapes across the stage curtains with a lightning bolt projected across the front. Bright white lights flash around the auditorium, lightning flickering on the shocked faces of audience members as gasps and shrieks ring out. The lights dim and the show finally begins.

The FHC Spotlight Players hosted The Lightning Thief: A Percy Jackson Musical from April 20th to April 22nd in the auditorium at 7pm each night. The musical ran about two hours long with an intermission between the two acts. For many seniors, the musical was their last performance; however, lead of the musical, Milo Nichols, reflects on the tight-knit family formed despite the differences in grade.

“It was a lot of pressure being looked up to by upperclassmen and being so supported by them as well. It felt like there were a lot of expectations, but there was also a lot of support,” Nichols says. “Even during rehearsals, it just didn’t feel like there was a divide. I think it’s just so tight knit that it just all disappears.”

Needless to say, the Spotlight Players form a family that lifts one another up in order to succeed. As young thespians come and go, bigger and better things await the theatre program. Congratulations to the Spotlight Players for another spectacular show.