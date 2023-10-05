The online home of the Central Focus

Killin’ it on the Court

Kendyl Lay, Staff Photographer October 5, 2023
Kendyl Lay
Junior Jordan Smith widely opens her arms in celebration. The volleyball team went on to win each one of their sets.

From cheering on their JV teammates to victory, the girls varsity volleyball team turns out triumphant at their game against Francis Howell North on Sept 12. Both JV and Varsity girls won all of the sets in their games and left, gaining another win for their records. Junior Jordan Smith walked away very pleased with the result of the game and proud of her teammates.

“That game was so fun, there was so much energy because Ava is a freshman and we were cheering her on since she was playing with us and also Mackenzie played middle, which she never does, and did really well,” Smith said. 

Come out to watch Smith surpass the record for kills and earn 1,000 kills this Thursday Oct. 5.
