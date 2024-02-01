‘Laxing with Lentz

Gallery • 14 Photos Shaun Matz Mrs. Lentz reading her book during SSR time. Her classroom is a breath of fresh air, and a safe, quiet place for all who enter.

Mrs. Lentz opens up the English 3 class period just talking about her life, and asking about how the students are doing. It takes even 10 minutes until the actual SSR, or Sustained Silent Reading, day begins. But the effect of this is apparent, as everyone is much more relaxed and comfortable in her class. Mrs. Lentz makes an effort to make sure that her classroom is an open space to breathe.

“I am most passionate about making every single person I encounter feel seen and valued. I love showering people with compliments and celebrating their success,” Mrs. Lentz said. “All anyone wants is to be understood. Teenagers are in a wildly confusing chapter of their lives, so I aspire to be a breath of fresh air during this time.”

Compassion is not rare for her, and she uses every opportunity she can to spread joy to her students through teaching. Mrs. Lentz’s makes sure that her and her students are always on the same level. A teacher-student relationship is important, and she embraces that. “I am special because I am relatable. I feel like kids are at ease in my presence, after they get to know me of course.”