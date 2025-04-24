Art Without Limits

When you hear the word “art,” the first thing that comes to an average person’s mind may include the image of a paint brush, markers, another form of media. However, for most dancers, musicians, or an y other performer, their minds go to another place. In a world full of colorful flags, pompoms, or sheet music, these students are artists in a different sense of the word. Instead of creating a tangible piece of artwork, they create their art with their bodies or instruments, telling a story through movement and sound. They perform in ways that push and pull emotions, encapsulating their audiences.

After three years of being on Spartan Regiment’s color guard team, captain senior Toby Kelly has a different viewpoint on what the word art means.

“I think of like a more traditional, like pen and paper kind of art, but then like getting more detailed, I think it’s a way of expressing yourself, whether that be like what you’re feeling, or like trying to connect with something or somebody else, just like getting your ideas and thoughts and feelings out there for other people to see,” Kelly said. “[Color Guard is] a way to combine my love of artwork and like expression in that sense. And also my love of moving around. So it’s just like the perfect combination.”