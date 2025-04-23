Categories:

Lost in Literature

Ava Reyes, Sophia Allen, and Lillian Seithel
April 23, 2025
As a book lays open on a table the middle two pages are folded inward to form a heart. The red light in the background shines through the heart to highlight a reader’s love for books.
As a book lays open on a table the middle two pages are folded inward to form a heart. The red light in the background shines through the heart to highlight a reader’s love for books.
Lillian Seithel

Reading is a powerful tool that is often overlooked. The ability to transport to a new world, fall in love or learn something new is within reach. Reading is a hobby for many people across the world but it’s also an essential global resource for learning. At first glance books seem easy to access. The public library on the corner of town, chain bookstores like Barnes and Noble and even the school library. There is a reason that books have been made as accessible as possible, the knowledge they contain is undeniable. Many people feel passionately about reading, senior Violet Gallagher shares why reading is important to her. 

While discussing parts of the book Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë, senior Violet Gallagher laughs with her group. One of her teammates had brought up a comical point during the story. (Caroline Kraft)

“I like the idea of the stories themselves, like getting lost in a new world, and getting to see others like these characters and their lives and what they do,” Gallagher said. “It’s just that kind of excitement of seeing what happens, and it’s something different that you wouldn’t see in normal life. When you’re reading, it’s like you’re in the story and it’s just an experience that you can’t get anywhere else.”

 

 

 

 

Summer Suarez
Sitting in a library chair, junior Annalisse Webber reads the last few chapters of her book. One of Webber's favorite pastimes is reading and enjoying the library's atmosphere.
