Ballin’ Out: Last Victory Before COVID Quarantine

On Thursday, Dec. 17, the girl’s varsity basketball team defeated the Fort Zumwalt West Jaguars on their home court. Senior Sophie Delaney was extremely excited about the win and her team’s ability to hold their own against one of their biggest rivals.

“Going into that game after losing to [West] in the district championship last year, we were really hoping to get [the] home opener win,” Delaney said. “We followed the game plan to a tee… that was a huge achievement for us… with the COVID situation going on, anytime we can get a win is definitely a positive.”

The girls are set to face Howell on Jan. 15. This will be their first game after the team’s COVID quarantine.