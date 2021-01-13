Westminster Win

After coming back from winter break the varsity girls basketball team fought for a win at their game on Thursday Jan. 7, against Lift for Life in the Westminster New Year Shootout with a close final score of Howell Central 61 Lift for Life 59. Senior Sofia Tweedie enjoys playing with her team again after coming back from break and scoring a win.

“Last game wasn’t our best performance but we found a way to pull out a win,” Tweedie said. “Coming back from winter break and playing has definitely had my team into a bit of a slow start. We are a bit rusty, but getting back on the floor with my girls is always fun and what I look forward to.”

Tweedie spoke on how she looked forward to the teams improval at their game on Tuesday Jan. 12, against Troy in which they pulled yet another win.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the growth in me and my team next game, and how we can work more for each other to put us in the best position possible moving forward,” Tweedie said.