Got ‘Em in 5
On Tuesday, April 26, boys varsity volleyball played a great match against Fort Zumwalt North on their home court. The team won the match in 5 sets instead of 3- Senior Zach Lewis believes the team’s close bond helped them to not lose hope after losing the first 2 sets.
“Even though we dropped the first two sets I don’t think me or my team ever thought we would lose the game,” Lewis said. “We all had trust in each other to [make] a come back.”
The team is set to face Parkway Central at their next game on tonight, May 6 at home.
