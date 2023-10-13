A Heartfelt Goodbye

Varsity softball ended it’s game in the third inning against Fort Zumwalt East High School with a score of 16-3 on Oct. 4. Softball also celebrated their seniors playing their final high school softball season. Senior A’Kiayah Scales shared what she will miss from playing softball at Francis Howell Central High School.

“I’m definitely going to miss the sense of sisterhood,” Scales said. “I definitely feel like we are sisters here, we have each other’s backs, and we are definitely really close and I know it’s not gonna be that way in college.”

After this easy win, varsity softball plans to keep up the pace in their future games. Softball districts started on Oct. 13 and will continue until Oct. 17 where the quarterfinals will start that Saturday, Oct. 21.