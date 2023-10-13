The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

A Heartfelt Goodbye

Katherine Albertson, Staff PhotographerOctober 13, 2023
Before+the+Softball+team+faces+off+in+a+game+against+Fort+Zumwalt+East+High+School%2C+they+celebrate+senior+night+on+Oct.+4.+Senior+Ashley+Leible+smiles+at+her+teammates+as+they+congratulate+her+final+year+of+high+school.
Gallery12 Photos
Katherine Albertson
Before the Softball team faces off in a game against Fort Zumwalt East High School, they celebrate senior night on Oct. 4. Senior Ashley Leible smiles at her teammates as they congratulate her final year of high school.

Varsity softball ended it’s game in the third inning against Fort Zumwalt East High School with a score of 16-3 on Oct. 4. Softball also celebrated their seniors playing their final high school softball season. Senior A’Kiayah Scales shared what she will miss from playing softball at Francis Howell Central High School.

“I’m definitely going to miss the sense of sisterhood,” Scales said. “I definitely feel like we are sisters here, we have each other’s backs, and we are definitely really close and I know it’s not gonna be that way in college.”

After this easy win, varsity softball plans to keep up the pace in their future games. Softball districts started on Oct. 13 and will continue until Oct. 17 where the quarterfinals will start that Saturday, Oct. 21.

Leave a Comment
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1590
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Fall Sports
The volleyball team lines up for the national anthem. They lay their hands on each others shoulders, showing themselves as one team.
Embracing Leadership
Student section leader Nate Rush runs through the tunnel of cheerleaders with a flag moments before the football team charges through the sign.
Home Sweet Home(coming)
Sophomore Bella Cowherd serves overhand in the first set of the game on Oct. 3rd.
Team Work Makes the Dream Work
Coach Malach Radigan coaches Junior Grayson Graham during a football game against Fort Zumwalt South. This year will be Coach Radigans third year as head football coach at Francis Howell Central.
A Life-Changing Cycle
Junior Connor Casey swims towards the end of the lane in hopes of beating his opponents.
Swimming Towards Success
Senior Bethany List runs over to be able to hit the ball when the other team serves it.
Triumphant Tennis
More in Galleries
With their shared love of sports, Miss Danielle Beeler discusses the best ticket seat view with her student, Nick Simpkins. They also discuss his plans for his future involving business.
Hospitality to Teaching
Ms. Kellie Staback explains a tower-building activity to the class and discusses different strategies. This activity is meant to showcase the limited resources one can use while still being able to create successful structures.
The Classroom That Works for the Planet
Senior Sensation captain Sam Hantack laughs while talking with her teammate. Hantack was getting ready to walk with the Sensation in the homecoming parade for the last time.
Happiness of Homecoming
Senior drum major Sean Latta watches the band as they listen to their instructions for the upcoming pitch warm up. Latta and his partner, senior Tony Valera, conduct the band and helped lead the practice for former band director Richard Saucedo on Oct. 4.
Special Guest Saucedo
Gavin Peraino number 52, intententally watches the game as he chews on his mouth piece. This victorious game against the Wolves was intense and glorious for players such as Peraino.
Tackling Timberland
Junior Jordan Smith widely opens her arms in celebration. The volleyball team went on to win each one of their sets.
Killin' it on the Court
More in Showcase
Mr. Richard Saucedo halts the band’s playing to address his notes and his beginning assessment of the bands pitch.
Hearing Tomorrow
Thespians at Thescon standing around the Richard table, in shock of how overwhelmingly cute Richard is. This huge crowd formed after The Spotlight Plays reformed their one act at Thescon. Photo courtesy of The Spotlight Players instagram.
A New Web Spun
One of the lunch options at FHC is breakfast for lunch. This meal was sausage, egg, and cheese burritos served with tater tots on the side.
Food Fight!
Sophomore Vincent Castille holds his opponent down during the 2022-23 season.
Pinned to Wrestling
Guidance Counselor Kris Miller smiles at the camera as he supervises students entering into 4A lunch. He and many other staff have started taking up new responsibilities around the school.
Short-Staffed Struggles
Student in French class waits for Chromebook to load.
RAM or Slug

FHCtoday.com

The online home of the Central Focus
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1590
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All FHCtoday.com Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *