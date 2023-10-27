The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

Hospitality to Teaching

Katherine Albertson, Staff PhotographerOctober 27, 2023
With+their+shared+love+of+sports%2C+Miss+Danielle+Beeler+discusses+the+best+ticket+seat+view+with+her+student%2C+Nick+Simpkins.+They+also+discuss+his+plans+for+his+future+involving+business.
Gallery11 Photos
Katherine Albertson
With their shared love of sports, Miss Danielle Beeler discusses the best ticket seat view with her student, Nick Simpkins. They also discuss his plans for his future involving business.

In a world where business knowledge is very important, schools need proactive teachers who can teach their students the vital information they need to succeed. Miss Danielle Beeler, the teacher of Intro to Business, does just that. Miss Beeler’s motivations are still the same as when she started teaching.

“I minored in Entrepreneurship and that’s what really got me interested in business,” said Miss Beeler. “When the hotel business turned out not to be what I had hoped, I decided to follow my childhood dream of becoming a teacher.”

Thanks to Miss Beeler, students always have a happy personality who will greet them at the door and eagerly teach them about the principles of business, communication, and marketing.
Leave a Comment
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1590
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
The volleyball team lines up for the national anthem. They lay their hands on each others shoulders, showing themselves as one team.
Embracing Leadership
Ms. Kellie Staback explains a tower-building activity to the class and discusses different strategies. This activity is meant to showcase the limited resources one can use while still being able to create successful structures.
The Classroom That Works for the Planet
Senior Sensation captain Sam Hantack laughs while talking with her teammate. Hantack was getting ready to walk with the Sensation in the homecoming parade for the last time.
Happiness of Homecoming
Student section leader Nate Rush runs through the tunnel of cheerleaders with a flag moments before the football team charges through the sign.
Home Sweet Home(coming)
Before the Softball team faces off in a game against Fort Zumwalt East High School, they celebrate senior night on Oct. 4. Senior Ashley Leible smiles at her teammates as they congratulate her final year of high school.
A Heartfelt Goodbye
Sophomore Bella Cowherd serves overhand in the first set of the game on Oct. 3rd.
Team Work Makes the Dream Work
More in Showcase
Mr. Richard Saucedo halts the band’s playing to address his notes and his beginning assessment of the bands pitch.
Hearing Tomorrow
Thespians at Thescon standing around the Richard table, in shock of how overwhelmingly cute Richard is. This huge crowd formed after The Spotlight Plays reformed their one act at Thescon. Photo courtesy of The Spotlight Players instagram.
A New Web Spun
One of the lunch options at FHC is breakfast for lunch. This meal was sausage, egg, and cheese burritos served with tater tots on the side.
Food Fight!
Sophomore Vincent Castille holds his opponent down during the 2022-23 season.
Pinned to Wrestling
Guidance Counselor Kris Miller smiles at the camera as he supervises students entering into 4A lunch. He and many other staff have started taking up new responsibilities around the school.
Short-Staffed Struggles
Student in French class waits for Chromebook to load.
RAM or Slug

FHCtoday.com

The online home of the Central Focus
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1590
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All FHCtoday.com Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *