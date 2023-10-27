Hospitality to Teaching

In a world where business knowledge is very important, schools need proactive teachers who can teach their students the vital information they need to succeed. Miss Danielle Beeler, the teacher of Intro to Business, does just that. Miss Beeler’s motivations are still the same as when she started teaching.

“I minored in Entrepreneurship and that’s what really got me interested in business,” said Miss Beeler. “When the hotel business turned out not to be what I had hoped, I decided to follow my childhood dream of becoming a teacher.”

Thanks to Miss Beeler, students always have a happy personality who will greet them at the door and eagerly teach them about the principles of business, communication, and marketing.