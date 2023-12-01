Slapshot Showdown

Gallery • 15 Photos Mallory Davie Senior, Seeger Trendley, gathers the team around in a huddle before the game starts. He smiled at them, encouraging the team to get their energy up.

The Spartans clash against the Indians during a close game. On November 10, players were on their game, fiercely battling to keep up with the scoreboard. Ending on a devastating loss of 6-2 at Rec Plex South. Freshmen, Patrick Davie recaps how the team’s dynamic was affected once Holt started beating them past the point of redemption.

“We weren’t getting the puck deep enough and we all were collectively not passing near as much as we should have” Davie said. ” We expect to come back this year however, our potential is really good and I believe we can come through.”

On Friday the 1st of December, the Spartans return to the Rec Plex to redeem themselves against Duchesne High School at 9:30 pm.