Categories:

Harting and Rubel: October Athletes of the Month

Q and A with Ian Harting (cross country) and Logan Rubel (volleyball)
Byline photo of Hannah Halterman
Hannah Halterman, Co Web Editor-in-Chief
November 26, 2024
Left: Junior Ian Harting races along the 5k course at McNair Park in 95 degree weather. This was the team's first official meet. (Photo by Rachael Latzel) Right: Senior Logan Rubel jumps to block a hit from the Trojans. The Spartans won this match 3 sets to 0. (Photo by Mallory Davie)
Left: Junior Ian Harting races along the 5k course at McNair Park in 95 degree weather. This was the team’s first official meet. (Photo by Rachael Latzel) Right: Senior Logan Rubel jumps to block a hit from the Trojans. The Spartans won this match 3 sets to 0. (Photo by Mallory Davie)
Sophomore Ian Harting picks up the pace as he stares down the finish line.
Junior Ian Harting – Varsity Cross Country

Q: When did you start running competitively?

Harting: Sixth grade. My parents forced me to do cross country, and I fell in love with it ever since. 

 

Q: So what’s kind of made you stick with it after all these years?

Harting: Probably just how hard it is. Overcoming, getting better every year. There were like seven freshmen my year, when I was a freshman, and now there’s only like four of us, and knowing that I beat them out really motivates me.

 

Q: What challenges have you faced as a high school student athlete?

Harting: Probably wanting to be a student-athlete, instead of an athlete-student. Trying to focus on my academics over athletics. 

 

Q: Do you ever struggle to balance the two of them?

Harting: Not really, because usually I just get it done right when I get home. I run, and then I get home.

 

Q: What was a great moment with your team this year?

Harting: Probably the race day when everyone wasn’t injured. [It was] right before everyone got injured, when we actually had a good top seven, but then it kind of fell downhill. I think that’s it, yeah, just having our full team.

 

Q: So what was that like at the start line, to have your full team with you?

Harting: It was amazing because we were actually able to compete. 

 

Q: If you met somebody who had never heard of cross country, how would you describe it to them?

Harting: Really, like pushing past your limit. You gotta not listen to your body. It’s like… 80% mental, 20% physical. 

 

Q: So what makes you a great runner? 

Harting: Probably because my family is full of athletes, so I live up to that standard. And I just want to be better than everyone. That’s my whole thing, yes, like being better than [others. It’s] doing the hard stuff, no matter what, always choosing [to do] more than what is needed.

 

Q: How has cross country changed your life or changed who you are?

Harting: It’s made me in the best shape of my life. I don’t get depression as bad because I run, I guess. And then I met some of my best friends through cross country– Roberto and Ezra, some of the best people I know, Jonathan, through cross country.

 

Sophomore Ian Harting picks up the pace as he stares down the finish line. (Ava Breuer)
Seniors Logan Rubel and Addison Henderson as well as sophomore Ava Schuette and senior Addie Henderson all stand in the ready position on Sept. 24 at the game versus Francis Howell. The girls did this to ensure that they could hit the ball easier when it eventually came over the net.
Senior Logan Rubel – Varsity Girls Volleyball

Q: What position do you play? 

Rubel: Outside.

 

Q: When did you start playing volleyball?

Rubel: Third or fourth grade.

 

Q: What made you want to start?

 Rubel: When I was younger, I played a whole bunch of sports, and it was the next one that I could play. I was able to play in fourth grade, so I just tried it.

 

Q: Okay, so what’s made you stick with it? 

Rubel: I don’t really know. I just kind of clicked with it whenever I first tried it, and I thought it was really fun. And I don’t know, I just kind of kept going and fell in love with it.

 

Q: What challenges have you faced as a high school student-athlete?

Rubel: Definitely balancing sports, school, and social life. It’s definitely been hard. It’s kind of easier in school than club [volleyball] because in school, I get to play with my best friends, and so I get to see them, and that helps with social-wise. But also just finding the time to hang out with them outside of volleyball to make sure that we’re still connected, not just volleyball-wise. And then school. There’s definitely a lot of late nights doing schoolwork, but gotta get those grades up.

 

Q: What was the best moment of your season this year?

Rubel: I honestly don’t know. There were a lot of good moments. There were just a lot of funny moments that I’ll just remember for forever.

 

Q: Do you remember a moment in a game that was the best for you personally?

Rubel: Playing Howell here the first time. It was the fifth set. It was literally just a crazy game. It was back and forth and I stopped Danielle Moore. I felt the atmosphere of the gym just blow up, and it was just a really good feeling.

 

Q: If you met someone who had never heard of volleyball, how would you describe it to them?

Rubel: An individual sport where people come together to play as a team. Each person has their own role, and one person can’t do their role if somebody else isn’t doing theirs.

 

Q: So how do you help your team do their role?

Rubel: I try and make sure that everyone stays in their role, and not try [to] take too much power. Setting is an easy example. Making sure our setter feels safe and that she can go for every ball [knowing] we’re not gonna try and step in and take the ball from her. 

 

Q: What makes you a great player? 

Rubel: Oh, I don’t know. I would say my selflessness. I always try and put my team before me because, to me, the two things that you can control are your attitude and effort. And I always try and make sure that I have a good attitude towards my teammates, because I feel like once you give off positivity, obviously positivity and then effort. I don’t care if you have a bad game or not. I was trying to [make it] very apparent to everybody that I just want effort out of everybody, me included, and I felt like you had to lead by an example. I can’t just say it and not do it, right?

 

Q: How has volleyball changed who you are? Changed your life?

Rubel: It’s changed my life. Definitely had to make me grow up a lot faster, just…having to deal with hard coaches and everything. But it’s also really taught me how to take a moment and just kind of recenter myself and stay focused on a task at hand.

 

Seniors Logan Rubel and Addison Henderson as well as sophomore Ava Schuette and senior Addie Henderson all stand in the ready position on Sept. 24 at the game versus Francis Howell. The girls did this to ensure that they could hit the ball easier when it eventually came over the net. (Audrey Webb)
View Story Comments
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Cross Country
Reese McDevitt looks at the course ahead during a cross country race. McDevitt set a school record of 19:16.7 this year to become the fastest female junior in school history.
A Hunger to CompEAT
Junior Reese McDevitt checks on her teammate Freshman Noel Rice to make sure she is decent after her challenging race.
Racing to the End
Freshman Charlie Renken speaks in the final huddle to hype them up before they have their final race of the season.
The Final Stride
Ezra Bailey, is running to the finish line.
Setting the Pace
Ezra Bailey, is running to the finish line.
Racing Toward First
Senior Jack Schriber runs past cheering members of the JV Girls team.
Varsity Boys Cross Country Runs Impressive GAC's at McNair Park
More in Fall Sports
Left: Clenching his fists, junior Don Thornton waits for the play to begin.(Amelia Raziq) Right: Junior Amelia Raziq taps the base to help herself focus for the pitch. (Addison Yeaton)
Raziq and Thorton: September Athletes of the Month
Sophomore Sydney Mursean looks up the lacrosse field, scanning for an open teammate. Balancing multiple sports helps Mursean explore different interests and relieve stress.
Multi-Sport Memoirs
During the game at Francis Howell, sophomore Jackson Chartrand tackles the opposing team. Chartrand was able to stop the play and prevent the opposing team from gaining more yardage.
Ending the Season With Optimism
Junior Aiden Bellanger receives a water bottle from the water boy and takes a moment to hydrate before halftime ends. It is very important to stay hydrated during any physical activity and it is the water boy’s responsibility to fill and carry bottles to have on hand for all the players.
Teamwork Makes the Dream Work
Freshman Ashley Hayes jumps to serve the ball. Hayes' powerful serve was part of what set her apart from her opponents.
Freshman Phenomenon
Senior Rylie Schaefermeir smiles as Dr. Suzanne Leake awards her with her senior night medal. Each senior received a medal on senior night to commemorate their experience with the team.
Missing the Memories
More in Girls Volleyball
All the players listen to Coach Green in between sets and listen to the advice given. They continued to play a tough game and ended up with a win.
Gaining the Glory
The volleyball team lines up for the national anthem. They lay their hands on each others shoulders, showing themselves as one team.
Embracing Leadership
Sophomore Bella Cowherd serves overhand in the first set of the game on Oct. 3rd.
Team Work Makes the Dream Work
Fort Zumwalt West bumps the ball over the net, with FHC's girls working to send it back
Serving FHC Proud
The volleyball team cheers after a dominate victory. They took all three sets against Fort Zumwalt West.
Raising Expectations
McKenzy Held gets ready to serve. This was during the last set, during a tight game against Fort Zumwalt West on Sept. 14.
Maintaining Momentum
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal