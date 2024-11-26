Harting and Rubel: October Athletes of the Month

Junior Ian Harting – Varsity Cross Country

Q: When did you start running competitively?

Harting: Sixth grade. My parents forced me to do cross country, and I fell in love with it ever since.

Q: So what’s kind of made you stick with it after all these years?

Harting: Probably just how hard it is. Overcoming, getting better every year. There were like seven freshmen my year, when I was a freshman, and now there’s only like four of us, and knowing that I beat them out really motivates me.

Q: What challenges have you faced as a high school student athlete?

Harting: Probably wanting to be a student-athlete, instead of an athlete-student. Trying to focus on my academics over athletics.

Q: Do you ever struggle to balance the two of them?

Harting: Not really, because usually I just get it done right when I get home. I run, and then I get home.

Q: What was a great moment with your team this year?

Harting: Probably the race day when everyone wasn’t injured. [It was] right before everyone got injured, when we actually had a good top seven, but then it kind of fell downhill. I think that’s it, yeah, just having our full team.

Q: So what was that like at the start line, to have your full team with you?

Harting: It was amazing because we were actually able to compete.

Q: If you met somebody who had never heard of cross country, how would you describe it to them?

Harting: Really, like pushing past your limit. You gotta not listen to your body. It’s like… 80% mental, 20% physical.

Q: So what makes you a great runner?

Harting: Probably because my family is full of athletes, so I live up to that standard. And I just want to be better than everyone. That’s my whole thing, yes, like being better than [others. It’s] doing the hard stuff, no matter what, always choosing [to do] more than what is needed.

Q: How has cross country changed your life or changed who you are?

Harting: It’s made me in the best shape of my life. I don’t get depression as bad because I run, I guess. And then I met some of my best friends through cross country– Roberto and Ezra, some of the best people I know, Jonathan, through cross country.